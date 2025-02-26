India moving from women’s development to women-led development: Prez

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday noted that as the country is now moving from women’s development to women-led development, everyone in society must empower and strengthen our daughters and sisters.

She was addressing a mass wedding function of 251 girls, organised by Hindu seer Pandit Dhirendra Shastri at Bageshwar Dham in Garha village of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

Praising the Bageshwar Dham for organising the mass wedding function, where 251 couples tied the nuptial knot, Murmu said that to make these women self-dependent, sewing machines and other necessary goods are being given to all the newly-wed brides.

“I appeal to all women to continuously strive to educate themselves and become self-reliant. When you succeed, our society and our country will succeed. We have set a goal to celebrate the centenary of our independence in 2047 and make India a developed nation,” Murmu said.

The President lauded Indian saints, saying they have always played a major role in eradicating social evils and ensuring a respectable place for women in society. She noted that India has now shifted gears to women-led development.

Recalling the contribution of noted saints, she said, “In Indian tradition, saints have been guiding the masses with their actions and words for centuries. They have made people aware of the superstitions prevalent in society and taught them to shun untouchability and caste-based discrimination.”

“Saints have shown the path to society, be it Guru Nanak, Ravidas, Tukaram, or Mirabai. They have guided people on the right path and inspired them to move forward,” the President stated.

In his address, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that the newly-wed couples will be provided financial assistance of Rs 51,000 each as part of the state government schemes.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Bageshwar Peeth’s seer Dhirendra Shastri also attended the function.