India moving away from British-era concept of cantonment towns?

In order to bring uniformity in municipal laws governing civil areas of cantonments and adjoining state municipal areas, the government has decided to consider to excise civil areas of certain cantonments and merge them with neighbouring state municipalities.

Accordingly, broad modalities for proposed excision of civil areas in 58 cantonments have been shared with concerned state governments for their comments, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

One cantonment namely, KhasYol has already been de-notified on 27 April.

The excision of civil areas and their merger with state municipalities involves active consultation and concurrence of the concerned state governments. Therefore, it was not feasible to provide any time-frame for its implementation, the minister said.

Various representations have been received from public and elected representatives, and also from few state governments requesting for excision of civil areas from cantonments.

”There is no bar on implementation of state government schemes by concerned state governments in cantonment areas. All state governments are already extending benefits of various schemes to the residents in cantonments,” he said.