India, Maldives to begin mega defence exercise from tomorrow

The 11th Edition of Exercise EKUVERIN between India and the Maldives will be conducted at Kadhdhoo Island in the island nation from tomorrow.

The 14-day exercise will enhance synergy and inter-operability between the armed forces of the two nations in terms of understanding transnational terrorism both on land and at sea, conducting counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, and sharing best military practices and experiences.

Besides rigorous training, the joint military exercise will include cultural and sports activities to enhance defense cooperation and bilateral relations.

The exercise will go a long way in strengthening India’s relations with the Maldives amidst emerging security dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region, the Ministry of Defence said.

India shares very close ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial ties with the Maldives and Exercise Ekuverin will assist in further strengthening of these ties between the two nations.