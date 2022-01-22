India logs steep hike in Covid, 3.47 lakh new cases, 703 deaths

India recorded 3.47 lakh daily Covid-19 cases, around 2.7 per cent lower than yesterday, and 703 fatalities in the past 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed on Saturday.

With 703 fresh fatalities in a day, the death toll climbed to 4,88,396.

The active cases have increased to 21,13,365, the highest in 237 days. The active cases now comprise 5.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.31 per cent. The daily positivity rate has dropped from 17.94 per cent to 17.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 per cent.

The Omicron infection tally has risen to 10,050 across the nation, an increase of 3.69 per cent from the previous day.

The recovery of 2,51,777 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,60,58,806. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.31 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 19,35,912 tests were conducted across the country, taking the cumulative number to over 71.15 crore.

Though the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 16.65 per cent amid sudden spike in the cases, the daily positivity rate has declined to 17.94 per cent.

With the administration of over 70 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 160.43 crore as of Friday morning.

More than 12.73 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs , the Ministry added.

Covid vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery, as per the new rules by the Centre.

The suggestion is based on scientific evidence and recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, the Centre said.

Daily Covid infections in Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, rose by 2,073 to record 48,270 new cases on Friday. This included 144 Omicron infections. 52 people also died due to the virus.

Delhi logged 10,756 fresh Covid cases and 38 more fatalities due to the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate declined to 18.04 per cent. As many as 434 people have succumbed to the disease in January so far.

In the south, Tamil Nadu has announced a lockdown this Sunday amid a surge in Covid cases. Autos and taxis will be allowed to go to airport, bus and rail stations. On Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded 28,561 new Covid cases to take the state’s infection tally to 30,42,796.

Neibhouring Karnataka meanwhile has lifted the weekend curfew.

In the northeast, Mizoram reported 1,199 new COVID-19 cases, 215 more than the previous day, while Arunachal Pradesh registered its highest single-day spike for January with 449 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,572,224 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 860,248, followed by Brazil with 622,205, India on 488,884 and Russia 324,752.