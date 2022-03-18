India logs a single-day rise of 2,528 new COVID-19 cases, 149 fatalities

Showing marginal decline yet another day, India has logged 2,528 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to 4,30,04,005, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

However, the number of fatalities has increased to 149 today from 60 yesterday.

As per the data, 3,997 people have recovered in the last 24 hours which has led to total recoveries to 4,24,58,543 so far. This leads to a recovery rate of 98.73 percent.

Besides, the country’s active caseload has declined to 29,181 today, showing a downward trend and the active cases stand at 0.07 percent, as per the data shared by the Ministry.

Also, with a sustained fall, the daily and weekly positivity rate both now stands at 0.40 percent.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths has now increased to 5,16,281.

As far as tests are conducted, a total of 6,33,867 tests have been conducted across the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cumulative tests to 78.18 crores.

Also, 180.97 crore people have been administered vaccination under the National Vaccination drive.