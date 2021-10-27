India logs lowest daily Covid cases in 8 months

India logged 12,428 new daily Covid-19 cases, 13.1 per cent lower than yesterday, and 356 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

This is the lowest daily surge in Covid-19 cases since March.

On October 18, India had logged 13,596 new Covid-19 cases, which was the lowest daily spike in cases that the country saw in 230 days.

With fresh cases, the country’s overall caseload has now mounted to 3,42,02,202, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare early on Tuesday.

As many as 356 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total death count to 4,55,068.

India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.19 per cent.

Across the country, states have been witnessing a drop in daily cases.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 6,664 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,112 cases, Maharashtra with 889 cases, West Bengal with 805 cases and Mizoram with 790 cases.

With 15,951 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries rose to 3,35,83,318 across the country.

The active caseload meanwhile has come down to 1,63,816. In the last 24 hours as active cases declined by 3,879.

The country’s active caseload (1,63,816) is the lowest in 241 days. India has logged 3,42,02,202 infections since the start of the pandemic.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.24 per cent this morning; it has been less than 2 per cent for the last 32 days.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.1 per cent; it has been less than 2 per cent for the last 22 days. At 98.19 per cent, the recovery rate is the highest since March 2020.

India has administered a total of 64,75,733 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,02,94,01,119.