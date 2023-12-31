India logs 841 Covid cases, 3 deaths

India has registered 841 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours, as per the data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The total caseload in the country rose to 4,50,13,272 following detection of the new cases including the JN.1 Covid variant ones.

Out of the new cases of infections, Kerala reported the highest with 308 cases, followed by Karnataka 183 and Maharashtra 172.

Delhi recorded 10 new cases.

The Delhi government has directed all the hospitals to maintain full preparedness in view of the detection of the Covid cases in the national capital.

According to the data, the death toll rose to 5,33,361 as three more succumbed to the disease. Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar reported one death each.

On the other hand, 526 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries tally to 4,44,75,602. The recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent.

As per the data, active cases stands at 4,309.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness and asked people to be alert and not to panic.