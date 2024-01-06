Logo

# India

India logs 774 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Out of the new cases, Karnataka reported the highest with 328 cases, followed by Kerala 159 and Maharashtra 146, as per the data issued by the ministry.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 6, 2024 6:00 pm

Representative Image (File Photo)

India has registered 774 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

With the addition of the new cases of infections, the total caseload of the country rose to 4,50,17,378. These also included the latest JN.1 Covid variant cases.

Out of the new cases, Karnataka reported the highest with 328 cases, followed by Kerala 159 and Maharashtra 146, as per the data issued by the ministry.

The national capital reported two new cases.

According to the data, two more deaths were reported during the said period, taking  the death toll to 5,33,387. Tamil Nadu and Gujarat reported one death each.

On the other hand, 919 people were discharged after they recupercated from the disease. The total recovery stood at 4,44,79,804.

Active cases stands at 4,187.

