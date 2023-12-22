India logs 640 new Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hours

As many as 640 people tested positive for Covid-19 in India during the past 24 hours, as per data of the Union Health Ministry on Friday

With the addition of the new cases, the total caseload rose to 4,50,07,212.

According to the data of the ministry, one more succumbed to the disease. The death toll stood at 5,33,328.

On a positive note, 311 people recuperated from the disease, taking the tally of recoveries to 4,44,70,887. The recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent.

The active cases stands at 2,997, the figure showed.

Notably, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness and stressed on the need to be alert, and not to panic.

He noted that it was important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance and effective communication with people, and asked that mock drills be conducted in all the hospitals once every three months.

Earlier this week, the Ministry issued an advisory asking the States and UTs to maintain a constant vigil on the situation besides ensuring adequate testing including higher number of RT-PCR tests, and send positive samples for genome sequencing to Indian SARS COV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) laboratories.