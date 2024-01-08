India logs 605 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

As many as 605 Covid-19 cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Witb the addition of the new cases of infections, the total caseload rose to 4,50,18,739. It also included the JN.1 Covid variant cases. The country so far reported 682 JN.1 cases.

According to the data issued by the ministry, Karnataka reported the highest with 329 cases, followed by Maharashtra 111 and Kerala 69.

Six new cases were reported in the national capital during the said period.

As per the data , four more succumbed to the disease, taking the death tally to 5,33,396. Two deaths were reported from Kerala, one each from Karnataka and Tripura.

On the other hand, 648 people recovered from the disease. The total recovery stood at 4,44,81,341.

The active cases in the country stand at 4,002.