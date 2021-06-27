India on Sunday recorded 50,040 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The country crossed the mark of over three crore caseload of Covid on Wednesday.

Active cases are now below 8 lakh mark at 5,86,403. Active cases constitute 1.94% of total cases.

In the last 24 hours 57,944 patients recovered from the infection. The total tally of people who have recovered so far from the disease is 2,92,51,029.

It is also the 19th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On March 23, India had recorded 47,262 cases while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new Cases for the 45th consecutive day. The recovery rate has increased to 96.75%.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 32.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India administered 64.25 lakh vaccine doses in last 24 hours.

