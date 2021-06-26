India recorded 48,698 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

In the same time span, 1,183 deaths were reported across the country, according to data released by the Union health ministry on Saturday.

India crossed the mark of over three crore caseload of Covid on Wednesday.

This is the ninth consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

The Covid-19 caseload in the country now stands at 3,01,83,143.

Active cases are now below 8 lakh mark at 5,95,565.

The death toll stands at 3,94,493.

It is also the 19th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On March 23, India had recorded 47,262 cases while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

According to the Union health ministry, a total of 64,818 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients recovered to 2,91,93,085 till date.

(With IANS inputs)