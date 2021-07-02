India on Friday recorded 46,617 new COVID-19 cases, 853 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 59,384 patients recovered from the infection. The total tally of people who have recovered so far from the disease is 2,95,48,302.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.01%.

34,00,76,232 vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.57%.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 50th consecutive day.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.48%, less than 5% for 25 consecutive days.

41,42,51,520 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 1st July 2021. Of these, 18,80,026 samples were tested yesterday

(With IANS inputs)