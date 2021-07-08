India has recorded 45,892 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India’s active caseload stands at 4,60,704.

The death toll stands at 4,05,028.

The recovery rate has risen to 97.18%.

44,291 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. 2,98,43,825 people have recovered across the country so far.

36.48 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.37%.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.42%, less than 3% for 17 consecutive days.

The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up – 2.52 crore total tests have been conducted.

(With IANS inputs)