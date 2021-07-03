India on Saturday recorded 44,111 new COVID-19 cases, 738 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 57,477 patients recovered from the infection. The total tally of people who have recovered so far from the disease is 2,96,05,779.

India’s active caseload declined to 4,95,533; less than 5 lakh after 97 days.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.06%.

34.46 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.50%.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 51st consecutive day.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.35%, less than 5% for 26 consecutive days.

The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up – 41.64 cr tests total conducted

(With IANS inputs)