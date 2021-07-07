India has recorded 43,733 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India’s active caseload declined to 4,59,920. The recovery rate has risen to 97.18%.

36.13 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.39%.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 55th consecutive day.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.29%, less than 3% for 16 consecutive days.

The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up – 42.33 crore tests have been conducted.

