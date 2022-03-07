India logs 4362 Covid cases; 66 deaths on Monday

Showing the declining trend continuously, India logged 4,362 new Covid 19 cases and 66 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours on Monday.

According to the data shared by the health and family welfare ministry, the country’s active caseload currently stands at 54,118 which accounts for 0.13 percent of total cases.

The COVID-19 cases witnessed a dip since yesterday with the country witnessing 5476 infections on Sunday.

As per the health ministry, the weekly positivity rate is 0.73 per cent.

“In the last 24 hours, 9,620 people recovered from the infection taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,23,98,095. With this, the recovery rate is at 98.68 per cent,” stated the health ministry.

The death toll of the country now stands at 5,15,102. With 6,12,926 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total tests conducted so far rose to 77.34 crores.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 178.90 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries. Notably, India’s vaccination drive against the virus commenced on January 16, 2021.