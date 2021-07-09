India has recorded 43,393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India’s active caseload stands at 4,58,727. The active cases constitute 1.49% of total cases.

The recovery rate has risen to 97.19%.

2,98,88,284 people have recovered across the country so far.

36.89 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.36%.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.42%, less than 3% for 18 consecutive days.

The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up –42.70 crore total tests have been conducted.

(With IANS inputs)