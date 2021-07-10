India has recorded 42,766 new COVID-19 cases, 1,206 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
India’s active caseload stands at 4,55,033. The active cases constitute 1.48% of total cases.
2,99,33,538 people have recovered across the country so far. The recovery rate has risen to 97.20%.
37.21 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.
The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.34%.
The daily positivity rate is at 2.19%, less than 3% for 19 consecutive days.
The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up –42.90 crore total tests have been conducted.
