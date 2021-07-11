India has recorded 41,506 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India’s active caseload stands at 4,54,118. The active cases constitute 1.47% of total cases.

2,99,75,064 people have recovered across the country so far. The recovery rate has risen to 97.20%.

37.60 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

41,526 patients recovered during last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.32%.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.25%, less than 3% for 20 consecutive days.

The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up –43.08 crore total tests have been conducted.

