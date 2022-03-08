India logs 3993 Covid cases, 108 deaths in past 24 hours

India logged 3,993 fresh Covid cases and 108 deaths in the past 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

According to the data shared by the government, active caseload of the country has risen to 49,948 at present which accounts for 0.12 per cent of total cases.

While the weekly positivity rate is 0.68 per cent, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.46 per cent.

Besides, a total of 8,055 people have been recovered in the last 24 hours from the Covid-19 infection.

This takes the cumulative recoveries to 4,24,06,150 and the recovery rate is now at 98.68 per cent.

As per the data available, 8,73,395 tests have been conducted to detect the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

However, the total number of tests conducted so far has gone up to 77.43 crore. A total of 179.13 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.