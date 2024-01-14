India logs 375 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

As many as 375 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country during the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With the addition of the new cases of infections, the total caseload rose to 4,50,21,758.

According to the data of the ministry, Karnataka reported 119 cases, followed by Maharashtra 86 and Kerala 34.

Advertisement

Six cases were reported from the national capital.

As per the data, two more succumbed to the virus , taking the death toll to 5,33,414. The two deaths were reported from Karnataka.

On a positive note, 536 people recuperated from the disease. The total recovery stood at 4,44,85,269.

The active cases stand at 3,075.