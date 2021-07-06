India has recorded 34,703 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 111 days.

India’s active caseload declined to 4,64,357. The recovery rate has risen to 97.17%.

35.75 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.40%.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.11%, less than 3% for 15 consecutive days.

The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up – 42.14 crore tests have been conducted.

