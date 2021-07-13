India has recorded 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, lowest number of cases recorded in 118 days, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India’s active caseload stands at 4,31,315. The active cases constitute 1.40% of total cases. The country’s active caseload is the lowest in 109 days.

3,00,63,720 people have recovered across the country so far. The recovery rate has risen to 97.28%.

38.14 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

49,007patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.28%.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.81%, less than 3% for 22 consecutive days.

The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up –43.40 crore total tests have been conducted.

