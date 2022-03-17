India logs 2539 Covid cases, 60 deaths in the last 24 hours

Showing some decline again, India has logged 2,539 fresh Covid infections and 60 fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

As per the data, 4,491 people have recovered in the last 24 hours which has lead to total recoveries to 4,24,54,546 so far. This leads to recovery rate at 98.73 percent.

Besides, the country’s active caseload has declined to 30,799 today, showing a downward trend and the active cases stand at 0.07 per cent, as per the data shared by the Ministry.

Also, with a sustained fall, the daily positivity rate now stands at 0.35 percent taking the weekly positivity rate at 0.42 percent.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths have now increased to 5,16,132. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

As far as tests are conducted, a total of 7,17,330 tests have been conducted across the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cumulative tests to 78.12 crore.

Also, 180.80 crore people have been administered vaccination under National Vaccination drive.

According to the health ministry, more than 17.32 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.