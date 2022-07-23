India logs 21,411 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India reported 21,411 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 4.46 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

1,50,100 instances are now active in the nation, which represents 0.34 percent of all cases. 20,726 COVID patients have recovered in the previous 24 hours, according to the Ministry.

The nation’s overall number of disease-free citizens increased to 4,31,92,379 people. At the moment, the recovery rate is 98.46%.

During this time, 67 individuals passed away from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,25,997.

34,93,209 doses of COVID were given in the past 24 hours as part of the nation’s widespread immunization campaign. Cumulatively, 2,01,68,14,771 vaccinations were administered across the nation, of which 92.90 crore were second doses and 6.93 crore were precautionary injections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India has “made history again” after reaching a significant milestone by giving out two billion doses of vaccination in only 18 months.

Congratulating all Indians on crossing the “special figure”, PM Modi said that he is “proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed”.

He added that it has “strengthened the global fight against COVID-19”.

(with inputs from ANI)