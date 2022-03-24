India logs 1,938 new COVID infections, active cases dip to 22,427

India has logged 1,938 fresh COVID-19 cases and 67 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

With this, the active caseload in the country now stands at 22,427 with a dip of 0.05 percent.

According to the data, 2531 people have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number to 4,24,75,588 so far.

While the total number of deaths have now climbed to 5,16,672, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 0.35 per cent, stated the health ministry.

As far as the number of tests are concerned, a total of 6,61,954 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests 78.49 crore so far.

Under National Vaccination drive, where 31,81,809 COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far exceeded 182.23 crore (1,82,23,30,356).

As many as 2,21,21,816 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the drive for the ‘precaution doses’ to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 plus individuals with comorbidities which commenced on January 10 this year.