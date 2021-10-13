India logs 15,823 new Covid cases, 226 deaths

India reported 15,823 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 3,40,01,743 while active cases are at 2,07,653, the lowest in 214 days, the Union health ministry data showed.

With 226 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s cumulative death toll stands at 4,51,189.

The recovery of 22,844 patients in the last 24 hours has pushed the cumulative recoveries to 3,33,42,901.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.06 per cent, currently at its peak since March 2020.

Active cases constitute 0.61 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The weekly positivity rate at 1.46 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 110 days now.

The daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.19 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 44 days and below 5 per cent for 127 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 50,63,845 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 96.43 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am on Wednesday.

More than 8.43 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs.

Among the new deaths, Kerala logged 106 and Maharashtra 43.