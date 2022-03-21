India logs 1,549 Covid cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

Showing a downward trend, India registered 1,549 fresh Covid infections and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

With this, the country’s active caseload has declined to 25,106, constituting 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. Also, the total number of fatalities due to the infections has reached at 5,16,510.

As per the data shared by the ministry, a total of 2,652 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 4,24,67,774. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Besides, 3,84,499 tests have been conducted across the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 78.30 crore.

Now, the daily and weekly positivity rate in the country currently continues at 0.40 per cent.

As part of the National vaccination drive, the ministry stated that India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.24 crores through 2,14,03,116 sessions.