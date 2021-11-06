India logs 12,729 new daily Covid cases

India registered 12,729 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

With 221 more fatalities related to Covid in the last 24 hours, the death toll so far has increased to 4,49,873.

The recovery of 12,165 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,37,24,959. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent, highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,48,922. Active cases presently constitute 0.43 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 6,70,847 tests were conducted across the country.

India has so far conducted over 61.30 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.25 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 42 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.90 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 32 days and less than 3 per cent for 67 consecutive days now.

Kerala continues to lead states in most number of cases in a day. It reported 7,545 cases and 136 Covid deaths in a day.

With 945 Covid cases, Tamil Nadu followed with most number of daily cases. The next highest was Andhra Pradesh with 301, it was followed by Karnataka with 261 cases.

With the administration of 5,65,276 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 107.70 crore as of Friday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,08,69,517 sessions.