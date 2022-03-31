India logs 1,225 fresh Covid cases, 28 deaths in 24 hours

India logged 1225 fresh Covid infections and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With this, the country’s active caseload also fell below 20,000-mark and currently stands at 14,307, with active case standing at 0.03 per cent.

As per the data shared by the ministry, while the daily positivity rate is at 0.20 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.23 per cent.

Besides, the country has witnessed 1,594 recoveries in a single day from the infection taking the total recoveries to 4,24,89,004. The recovery rate now is currently at 98.76 per cent.

As far as tests are concerned, a total of 6,07,987 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of tests to 78.91 crore.

Under the National vaccination drive, a total of 184.06 crore covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

On March 16 this year, COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.