India logs 12 % rise in Covid surge; 3.17L new cases

India recorded 3,17,532 fresh Covid cases, a 12 percent rise from the previous day, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday.

A total 491 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours on Thursday taking the toll to 4,87,693.

The active caseload has jumped to 19,24,051 which constitutes 5.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The Omicron infection tally has risen to 9,287 across the nation, an increase of 3.63 per cent from Wednesday.

The recovery of 2,23,990 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,58,07,029. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.69 per cent.

Maharashtra still remains one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic. It recorded 43,697 new coronavirus infections, 10 per cent more than the previous day, including 214 Omicron infections, and also saw 49 fatalities.

The fresh Omicron cases took the tally of those infected with this strain to 1,860.

Delhi reported 13,785 new Covid cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, the active number of COVID patients in the city reached 75,282. Out of these, 58,501 patients are in home isolation and 2,624 are admitted to hospitals.

Also in the same period, a total of 19,35,180 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 70.93 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 16.06 per cent amid a sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate has declined to 16.41 per cent.

With the administration of over 73 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 159.67 crore as of Thursday morning.

More than 12.72 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Thursday morning.