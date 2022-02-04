India logs 1.49 lakh new Covid cases, 1072 deaths

India reported 1,49,394 Covid cases, around 13 per cent lower than the previous day’s count and 1,072 deaths in last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry here on Friday.

With 1072 more deaths, the death toll has risen to 5,00,055 in the country.

The active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 14,35,569, which constitutes 3.42 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Mumbai on Thursday reported 827 new COVID-19 cases, a day after the daily cases in the city crossed the 1,000 mark.

In the same time span, Delhi reported 2,668 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths yesterday, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent.

The recovery of 2,46,674 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,00,17,088, and resulted in recovery rate of 95.39 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 16,11,666 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 73.58 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 12.03 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 9.27 per cent.

With the administration of over 55 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 168.47 crore as of Friday morning.

More than 10.71 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Friday morning.