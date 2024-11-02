India lodges protest with Canada over its charge against Amit Shah, says such actions will have serious consequences

India has lodged a strong protest with Canada over the ‘absurd and baseless’ allegation made by Ottawa that Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists in Canada, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Saturday.

At a media briefing here, he said, ”Regarding the latest Canadian target, we summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday. A diplomatic note was handed over in reference to the proceedings of the (Canadian) Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in Ottawa on October 29, 2024. It was conveyed in the note that the Government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India before the Committee by Deputy Minister David Morrison.”

The spokesperson said that in fact, the revelation that high Canadian officials deliberately leak unfounded insinuations to the international media as part of a conscious strategy to discredit India and influence other nations only confirms the view that the Government of India has long held about the current Canadian government’s political agenda and behavioural pattern. ”Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties,” he added.

About Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh’s statement his party will seek “official recognition” of the ‘1984 Sikh genocide’ in the country’s Parliament, the spokesperson said the promotion of extremism and violence by Ottawa has been a core concern for India. India, he said, hopes Canada will take appropriate action in the matter.

On Canada labelling India as an “adversary” in its National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026, the spokesperson this appears to be part of another strategy by Ottawa to attack India. He noted that senior Canadian officials have gone on record to say that they are manipulating global opinion against India.

He also stated that some Indian Consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian government that they have been and continue to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. ”We have formally protested to the Canadian Government as we deem these actions to be a flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions.”

He said that by citing technicalities, the Canadian Government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation. ”Our diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of extremism and violence. This action of the Canadian Government aggravates the situation and is incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices,” he added.

Regarding reports about the cancellation of Diwali celebrations at Canada’s Parliament Hill in the wake of the diplomatic row between the two countries, the spokesperson said, ”It is unfortunate that the prevailing atmosphere in Canada has reached high levels of intolerance and extremism.”

On the reduction in the number of visas by the Canadian government, The spokesperson said, “We are monitoring the well-being of our students and professionals who are working in Canada. Our concern for their safety and security remains strong.”