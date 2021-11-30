India lodges protest with Pakistan over photoshoot by model at Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara

India today summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi to the foreign office and conveyed its deep concern over the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur by a Pakistani model and a clothing brand.

In response to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it was conveyed to the Pakistani diplomat that ”this reprehensible incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community in India and worldwide.”

Such continued incidents of desecration and disrespect of places of religious worship of the minority communities in Pakistan highlighted the lack of respect for the faith of these communities, it was pointed out by New Delhi.

The Pakistan official was also told that India expected the Pakistani authorities to sincerely investigate this matter and take action against those involved.

A Pakistani model sparked controversy with her “barehead” photoshoot at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib, hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

On Monday, a clothing brand – Mannat Clothing – posted pictures of the model, Sauleha, shot at Kartarpur Sahib, on its Instagram page.