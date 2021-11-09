India lodges protest with Pakistan over fisherman’s killing

Enraged over the killing of an ”innocent” Indian fisherman by Pakistani forces last week, India today summoned a senior diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission to the foreign office and lodged a strong protest while demanding a thorough inquiry into the incident.

”The Government of India condemns this deplorable action by a Pakistani agency of firing at an Indian fishing boat and causing the loss of life which is in contravention to all established international practices and bilateral understandings,” the Pakistani diplomat was told in unequivocal terms by New Delhi.

The Indian side reiterated that the authorities in Pakistan must consider the issue of fishermen as a humanitarian and livelihood matter. Islamabad was also to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts, sources said.

An Indian fisherman was killed while another got injured when personnel from Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency (MSA) resorted to unprovoked firing on an Indian fishing boat in the Arabian Sea on Saturday. The incident occurred on Saturday when the Indian fishermen were out fishing, it is learnt.