India lodges protest over announcement of two new counties

India has lodged a “solemn protest” with China over the announcement of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture as parts of these regions fall in Indian union territory of Ladakh, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

At a media briefing here, he said, ”We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India’s Union Territory of Ladakh.”



He said India has “never accepted” the illegal Chinese occupation of the Indian territory in Ladakh. “Creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India’s long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China’s illegal and forcible occupation of the same. We have lodged a solemn protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels,” the spokesperson added.



On China’s mega hydropower project on the Yarlung Zangbo River (Tibetan name for the Brahmaputra), the spokesperson said, “We have seen the information released by Xinhua (China’s official news agency) on 25 December 2024 regarding a hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.”



As a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, India has consistently expressed, through expert-level as well as diplomatic channels, its views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in its territory, he said.



”These have been reiterated, along with the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries, following the latest report. The Chinese side has been urged to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas. We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests,” he added.

Advertisement