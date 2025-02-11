India leading the world in healthcare, production of medicines in Unani system: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that India is leading the world in terms of education, research, healthcare , and the production of medicines in the Unani system .

Murmu , who inaugurated the two-day International conference on ‘Innovation in Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions – A Way Forward’ at Vigyan Bhawan here on Unani Day, said, “Our country has adopted a holistic approach towards health.”

The President said it is an occasion to remember Hakim Ajmal Khan, in whose honour, this day has been celebrated as Unani Day since 2016.

She said Hakim Ajmal Khan spread the Unani system of medicine in India . Murmu presented many examples of innovation. Due to his efforts, the Unani system of medicine was widely adopted in India .

The President was happy to note that researchers and practitioners associated with the Unani system are adopting useful aspects of modern methods and technology.

She expressed confidence that this conference will discuss contemporary topics like Evidence-based Recent Research Trends in Unani Medicine and Harnessing Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning for Ayush/Traditional Medicine: Prospects and Challenges.

The President said efforts are being made to empower various medical systems by giving them due respect. According to the National Health Policy 2017, special emphasis is being laid on bringing AYUSH medical systems, including Unani , into the mainstream.

She noted that under the guidance of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, studies and research are going on in many Unani medical educational institutions. MD and PhD programmes have also been started in Unani Medical Colleges.

The President expressed confidence that the new generations in Unani medical science will strengthen the ancient heritage of knowledge and experience.

Every year the 11th of February marks Unani Day, celebrating the birth anniversary of eminent Unani physician, educator, and freedom fighter Hakim Ajmal Khan.

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), a premier research council under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India , is hosting the two-day distinguished International Conference on “Innovations in Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions – A Way Forward”.

Advertisement