India launches ‘AyushSuraksha’, portal to track misleading Ads and adverse drug reactions in traditional medicine

Union Minister of State (Independent) for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, on Friday, launched an online portal, ‘AyushSuraksha’, to strengthen consumer protection and regulatory oversight in the field of traditional medicine. The Minister unveiled the website during a press briefing at Ayush Bhawan in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, the Minister stated, “This platform will serve as a vigilant watchtower against misleading advertisements and ensure that only safe and credible products reach the people.”

The website aims to empower citizens and professional agencies to hold Ayush systems accountable, making the public an active participant in safeguarding their integrity, according to an official statement.

The portal enables real-time monitoring, systematic analysis, and coordinated action on misleading advertisements and adverse drug reactions.

According to Ayush Ministry officials, the platform will enhance data sharing and coordination among key regulatory bodies, including State Licensing Authorities, national pharmacovigilance centres, and other stakeholders, marking a significant step toward timely tracking and enforcement

Officials also stressed the portal’s role in empowering citizens to take an active part in curbing misleading advertisements and reporting adverse drug reactions.

“We have made it accessible to the public so that any citizen can directly report misleading ads or ADRs via the portal,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

According to the ministry statement, the Ayush Suraksha Portal has been developed in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order dated July 30, 2024, in a Writ Petition (Civil) wherein the Court emphasised the need for a centralised dashboard for monitoring and publishing data related to misleading advertisements and adverse drug reactions.

The portal was developed with the technical support of the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and aligned with the National Pharmacovigilance Program.

Last month, on April 9, the Ministry conducted a pre-launch training session of the Ayush portal for nodal officers from multiple organisations, including the Ayush vertical under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoI&B), Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and State Licensing Authorities.