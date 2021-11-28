India, Lanka, Maldives hold conduct conclave to enhance maritime security

Maritime security agencies of India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives held their maiden ‘Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Focused Operation’ at which ways of enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region were deliberated upon.

The two-day conclave witnessed the participation of ships and aircraft of the Indian Navy (IN), Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and the Sri Lankan Navy (SLN). They operated over a vast area in the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) of the three countries in the Southern Arabian Sea.

It may be recalled that a trilateral Table Top Exercise (TTX) between IN, MNDF and SLN was conducted on 14-15 July. The three countries had participated in the 5th Deputy National Security Advisors (NSA) – level meeting of Colombo Security Conclave on 4 August.

The ‘CSC Focused Operation’ was conducted with an aim of keeping this vital part of the Indian Ocean Region safe and secure for commercial shipping, international trade and conduct of legitimate maritime activities.

This focused operation would help build understanding and interoperability between the lead maritime security agencies, and facilitate institution of measures to prevent and suppress transnational crimes in the region. It would further enhance the operational synergy by exchange of information and conduct of coordinated operations to handle maritime incidents/ accidents, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.

The conduct of ‘CSC Focused Operation’ exemplifies the deep trilateral engagement between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives and emphasises their commitment to promote peace, and security in the region.