India, Lanka to hold joint military exercise to counter terror

The armies of India and Sri Lanka will conduct the 8th edition of joint Exercise ”Mitra Shakti” at the Combat Training School, Ampara in the island nation from 4-15 October.

An all arms contingent of 120 personnel of the Indian Army will participate in the exercise along with a battalion of the Sri Lankan Army.

”The aim of the exercise is to promote close relations between Armies of both countries and enhance inter-operability and sharing best practices in counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) today said.

The exercise will involve tactical level operations at sub unit level in an international Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism environment and will go a long way in further strengthening the relationship between both the South Asian Nations and will act as a catalyst in bringing synergy and cooperation at grass root level between both armies.

The 7th Edition of Exercise ”Mitra Shakti” was conducted at the Foreign Training Node (FTN), Pune, Maharashtra (India) in 2019.