India-Kyrgyzstan military exercise to counter terrorism from 10 to 23 March

The twelfth edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR-XII is set to take place in Kyrgyzstan from 10 to 23 March.

Since its inception in 2011, Ex KHANJAR XII has evolved into an annual training event. The alternating venues between India and Kyrgyzstan reflect the unique dimension of the thriving strategic relationship. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in India in January 2024.

Advertisement

The Indian contingent is represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyzstan contingent is represented by Kyrgyz Scorpion Brigade.

Advertisement

The aim of the exercise is to exchange experiences and best practices in Counter Terrorism and Special Forces Operations in urban and mountainous high altitude terrain scenarios. The exercise will also focus on developing advanced Special Forces skills of sniping, complex building intervention and mountain craft, the Ministry of Defence said.

Beyond rigorous training, the exercise will feature vibrant cultural exchanges, including celebration of the Kyrgyz festival Nowruz. This interaction will further cement the bond of friendship between the two nations.

The exercise will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism. The exercise reaffirms the commitment of India and Kyrgyzstan to fostering peace, stability, and security in the region.