In a significant development that would make India a major player in the Power Sector, India on Thursday joined hands with France to explore potential power projects development opportunities in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

India’s leading Power PSU, NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with France’s Power company EDF (Électricité de France S.A.) to jointly explore potential power projects of mutual interests.

The two companies would also collaborate for knowledge sharing, research and development, technical services, and consultancy assignments globally. NTPC claimed that collaboration with EDF would further increase India’s competitiveness in the international markets.

“NTPC, which has been ranked as number 2 Independent Power Producer in Platts Top 250 Global Energy Company ranking, has been targeting to expand its portfolio of power generation assets globally,” said a senior officer of the Power Ministry.

This MoU would further support India’s roadmap for the development of clean energy projects worldwide. “We believe this alliance will bring multiple mutually constructive investment opportunities in the global markets,” the Power Ministry said.

The two companies would exchange knowledge and technical expertise, and also explore collaboration around technical services, including international consultancy assignments, and consider the possibility of pursuing pilot programmes in the clean energy sector together, the Ministry said.

The MOU was signed by Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects) from NTPC side in the presence of Jawed Ashraf (Ambassador of India to France), Emmanuel Lenain (Ambassador of France to India), Gurdeep Singh, CMD – NTPC, Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General – ISA and senior executives of NTPC and senior executives from NTPC, EDF.