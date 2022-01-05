India, Japan to organise mega events to mark 70th anniversary if diplomatic ties

India and Japan, both adversaries of China, propose to celebrate in a big way this year the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.

To mark the occasion, a number of events are planned to be held in India and Japan throughout the year.

These include cultural activities, exhibitions and seminars, covering diverse areas of India-Japan bilateral relations. These events will mark the occasion in a manner that truly reflects India-Japan special strategic and global partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India and Japan established diplomatic relations on 28 April 1952. The two countries have also decided to have special logos to mark the occasion. The Japanese side had launched its logo in August 2021.

The MEA had launched a logo design contest in September 2021 to design the Indian logo. Entries were invited from the public through the MyGov portal. This was publicised by the External Publicity Division of MEA and also by the Embassy of India in Tokyo.

A total of 1131 entries were received. A Screening Committee assessed these entries based on contest parameters and chose a logo as the first prize-winning entry.

The logo depicts a Peacock and a Green Pheasant, which are national birds of India and Japan respectively. The Green Pheasant forms the numeral 7 with its tail and the Peacock forms the numeral 0. The logo symbolises the bond of friendship between the two countries. It has been created by Anup Deo Purty.

Purty has studied Master of Computer Application (MCA) at Sardar Patel University, Gujarat. He has wide experience in e-learning, UI and website design.