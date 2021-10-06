India and Japan navies to take part in 5th Jimex maritime exercise from 8-9 October

Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force will take part in the fifth edition of bilateral maritime exercise – JIMEX- in Arabian Sea begining 8-9 October.

Indigenously built guided missile stealth destroyer Kochi and Guided Missile Frigate Teg, under the command of Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, will represent the Indian Navy.

From Japan, Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force will be represented by JMSDF ships Kaga, an Izumo Class Helicopter Carrier and Murasame, a Guided Missile Destroyer, led by Rear Admiral IkeuchiIzuru, Commander Escort Flotilla – 3 (CCF-3).

Besides ships, P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft, integral helicopters and MiG 29K fighter aircraft will also take part in the exercise, according to a Ministry of Defence note here.

The objective of the JIMEX-21 is to develop a common understanding of operational procedures and enhance interoperability through conduct of a multitude of advanced exercises, across the entire spectrum of maritime operations. Multi-faceted tactical exercises involving weapon firings, cross-deck helicopter operations and complex surface, anti-submarine and air warfare drills will consolidate coordination developed by the two navies, the ministry note further added.

Naval cooperation between India and Japan has increased in scope and complexity over the years. JIMEX-21 will further enhance the cooperation and mutual confidence between the two navies and fortify the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries, the ministry note pointed out.

JIMEX series of exercises began in January 2012 with focus on maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in September 2020.