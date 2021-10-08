India, Japan conclude maritime exercise in Arabian Sea

In the backdrop of China’s aggressive posturing on territorial issues, India and Japan today concluded a major bilateral maritime exercise in the Arabian Sea.

The 5th edition of the three-day exercise ‘JIMEX’ saw the ships and aircraft of Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and the Indian Navy (IN) engaging in a high tempo of operations focused on air, surface and sub-surface dimensions of maritime operations as well as the air domain.

The IN, under the command of RAdm Ajay Kochhar, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, participated with indigenous Guided Missile Destroyer, INS Kochi (with Sea King MK 42B helicopter) and the Guided Missile Frigate INS Teg (with SAR capable Chetak helicopter). The IN also fielded a P8I, a shore-based maritime reconnaissance aircraft, and MiG 29K fighters.

The JMSDF was led by RAdm IkeuchiIzuru, Commander, Escort Flotilla Three comprising the Izumo Class Helicopter Carrier Kaga and the Guided Missile Destroyer Murasame. Both ships participated with integral SH60K helicopters.

Setting the operational tempo from the start, the units exercised the War at Sea scenario with P8I (IN) providing maritime reconnaissance support to both navies.

The units practiced Replenishment at Sea approaches and undertook fuel rig connect-ups between Kaga and Kochi.