India issues advisory against travelling to Lebanon

The government has advised Indian nationals against travelling to Lebanon till further notice in the wake of an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

”As a reiteration of the advisory issued on 1 August 2024 and in view of recent developments and escalations in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice,” an advisory issued by the Embassy of India in Lebanon said.

”All Indian nationals already in Lebanon have also been advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason, are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut”.

Advertisement

The advisory came after the recent Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon which killed more than 500 people, including children, and left more than 1000 people injured. Hezbollah retaliated with rocket attacks on Israel.