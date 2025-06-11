India informed Pakistan after strikes, not before: Govt sources

India informed Pakistan about the attacks on terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir only after it carried out the strikes and not in advance as was being alleged by opposition political parties, government sources said today.

“It was not the way the opposition presented it. India had informed them after the strikes were carried out on the intervening night of 6th and 7th May, telling the authorities there that it was limited and focused,” they said.

Days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, a controversy had broken out after a video of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emerged wherein he talked about informing Pakistan about India’s strikes in Pakistan and PoK.

“At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorists’ infrastructure. We are not striking at the military. So the military has an option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They chose not to take that good advice,” External Affairs Minister was heard as saying.

The highly placed sources said that Jaishankar was referring to the call made by Director General of Military Operations Lt General Rajiv Ghai to his Pakistani counterpart Major General Kashif Abdullah after the Indian Armed Forces struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had questioned the Narendra Modi government, stating that it was “a crime” to inform Pakistan “at the start of our attack”. He also sought to know how many aircraft the IAF had ‘lost as a result’.”

“Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result,” Gandhi had posted on X.

India and Pakistan were engaged in a limited military confrontation for four days, beginning May 10 following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.