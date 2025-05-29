India in constant touch with Iran to trace 3 missing nationals: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday stated that India is in close contact with Iranian authorities to trace three Indian nationals who have gone missing in Iran.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The three Indian nationals who had landed there some time ago are missing. We are in touch with the Iranian authorities to locate them, ensure their safety and security, and facilitate their eventual return home.”

He added, “We are in daily contact with the authorities there and are receiving good cooperation from the Iranian side. We are also in touch with the families of the missing individuals and are extending all possible assistance.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Iran issued a statement on Wednesday confirming that it had been informed by the families of the three Indians about their disappearance after traveling to Iran.

“The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indian citizens be urgently traced and their safety ensured. We are also keeping the family members regularly informed about the efforts being made by the Embassy,” the statement said.