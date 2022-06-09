India hands over twelve speed guard boats to Vietnam for maritime surveillance

As part of the growing defence cooperation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today handed over to Vietnam 12 High-Speed Guard Boats constructed under the Government of India’s $100 million defence Line of Credit to the South East Asian nation. Vietnam

The initial five boats were built in the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Shipyard in India and the other seven in the Hong Ha Shipyard in Vietnam. Senior civil and military officials of India and Vietnam were present during the handing over ceremony at the Hong Ha Shipyard.

In his address, Rajnath described the project as a glowing example of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the successful completion of the project, despite the challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was a testimonial to the commitment and professional excellence of the Indian defence manufacturing sector as also of the Hong Ha Shipyard.

He exuded confidence that the project would be a precursor to many more cooperative defence projects between India and Vietnam in future.

He invited Vietnam to become a part of India’s defence industrial transformation through enhanced cooperation. He asserted that the Indian defence industry has substantially increased its capabilities under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision of the Prime Minister.

He stressed that the objective was to build a domestic industry in order to make India a defence manufacturing hub which would not only cater to domestic needs but also fulfill international requirements.

Rajnath is on a three-day official visit to Vietnam. On the first day of engagements in Hanoi, he held bilateral talks with Vietnam’s Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang.

Both sides signed a ‘Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030’ to enhance defence cooperation. An MoU to simplify procedures for mutually beneficial logistic support was also inked between the two countries.

The Indian minister also called on President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.